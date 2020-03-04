Anitta’s affair, Ohana Lefundes receives fan request and says: “Wanting is not being able”

The muse was annoyed by the fan’s bold comment

Anitta’s affair, Ohana Lefundes, has driven fans crazy on social media by posting a photo in which she appears with a bikini on her Instagram.

Then, a fan-made request that left the dancer extremely irritated: “I want it naked”. Ohana did not like it at all and said, “What a pity, what a pity that wanting is not power.”

Recently, ballerina Ohana Lefundes has been calling attention on social networks.

The muse impressed her more than 320,000 followers by posting a daring click, wiggling right in front of the camera, wearing tiny orange denim shorts and fishnet tights to complete.