Aline Riscado posts distinctive click with friend and raises the mood on the web

The brunette raised the mood on social networks

Aline Riscado shocked her followers completely on Tuesday night (03), by posting a sequence of photos on her Instagram profile.

In the click, the brunette appeared next to her friend in the ‘front and back’ style, putting the corpão to play and completely attracting the eyes of her followers. “Haaaaa This little fairy is the choreography partner that we will post soon !!! Just wait !!! ”, she wrote in the caption of the publication.

In less than two hours, the record shared by Aline received more than 105 thousand likes and collected praise from fans and other celebrities.

“It has a bit of a perfect picture,” commented one follower. “This Aline Riscado is too beautiful!” Said another. “Sugarloaf loses badly for both of you,” joked another.