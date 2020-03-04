Aline Riscado abuses clipping in a different look and writes an unusual caption

Morena drew compliments from followers by showing the good shape
This Tuesday morning (3), Aline Riscado drew the attention of her more than 10 million followers with a shared publication on her Instagram.
Following two clicks, the muse posed with a cut-out look with her back to the camera, leaving a good shape in evidence. “Bundinhaaa !! 🍑 That was the vibe of recording a drab corô yesterday !! 😜 Yes, and the look was very bold 😆🤟🏾 And I wasn’t alone… ”, she wrote in the caption, excited.
Bundinhaaa!!🍑 Essa foi a vibe da gravação de uma coreô babadeira ontem!! 😜 Sim, e o lookinho foi bem ousadinho 😆🤟🏾 E eu ñ estava sozinha… vai nos STORIES descobrir ou espere a próxima postagem!!! 👊🏾 Mas já adianto que hj a noite tem vídeo dançante pra vcs! 💃🏽 ⠀⠀⠀⠀ 📸 @yan.photto
In the comments, Aline’s followers went crazy. “Who’s playing?”, Said one. “Deusaaaaaa ♥ ️”, said another.