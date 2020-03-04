Aline Riscado abuses clipping in a different look and writes an unusual caption

Morena drew compliments from followers by showing the good shape

This Tuesday morning (3), Aline Riscado drew the attention of her more than 10 million followers with a shared publication on her Instagram.

Following two clicks, the muse posed with a cut-out look with her back to the camera, leaving a good shape in evidence. “Bundinhaaa !! 🍑 That was the vibe of recording a drab corô yesterday !! 😜 Yes, and the look was very bold 😆🤟🏾 And I wasn’t alone… ”, she wrote in the caption, excited.

In the comments, Aline’s followers went crazy. “Who’s playing?”, Said one. “Deusaaaaaa ♥ ️”, said another.