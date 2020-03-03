XBOX ONE X ON OFFER ON AMAZON STARTING FROM 299 EUROS

Amazon launches a new offer on three Xbox One X bundles on sale starting from 299 euros, price valid for the Robot White Edition sold in conjunction with Fallout 76. The packages dedicated to Gears 5 and Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order are also on sale.

Xbox One X 1TB + Fallout 76 – 299 euros

It includes an Xbox One X console with a 1 Terabyte white hard drive (limited edition) with the same shade controller, in addition to a copy of Fallout 76.

Buy for 299 euros

Xbox One X Gears 5 – 399 euros

Includes a black Xbox One X, a wireless controller, and five games: Gears of War, Gears of War 2, Gears of War 3, Gears 4 and Gears 5, plus 14 days of Xbox LIVE Gold membership and one month of Xbox Game Pass.

Buy for 399 euros

Xbox One X Star Wars Bundle – 309.09 euros

Includes a black Xbox One X console with the paired wireless controller, a copy of Star Wars Fallen Jedi Order Deluxe Edition, one month of EA Access membership, one month of Xbox LIVE Gold membership, and one month of subscription to the Xbox Game Pass service, really not bad.

Buy at € 309.90