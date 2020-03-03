Will it be true? That’s why Liam Hemsworth forgot Miley Cyrus so fast

This is the reason for such a rapid recovery.

The duration and strength of love among the celebrities of the pink section are the most varied. There are those who swear love to infinity and beyond and there are those who forget the meaning of the word ‘forever’ once they have spoken it. Then there is Liam Hemsworth who looked like a soul in grief after his divorce from Miley Cyrus until he replaced him. Gabriela Brooks has made Cyrus become past.

Apparently Liam’s grief for the separation lasted rather shortly, after signing the papers he had already found a substitute, a beautiful Australian model, Gabriela who apparently not only makes crumbs with Liam but with the rest of the Hemsworth family.

The fact that they are both Australians has been decisive for the actor to forget Miley so quickly, according to his relatives. That and not have to hide from the paparazzi to be already public their relationship.

I’ll admit that Liam Hemsworth & Gabriella Brooks looked cute on lunch date yesterday 🥰 pic.twitter.com/2km3Lcdest — best of liam hemsworth (@postsliam) February 28, 2020

The way of seeing Gabriela’s life, her values ​​and wanting to spend as much time as possible with Liam are other reasons used by the actor to justify the sudden forgetfulness of the actress.

And although everything sounds very romantic and pastel on, we find it hard to believe that Liam has forgotten Miley so quickly … and if not why did they return to take the wedding rings once separated? Or why did the Hemsworth family think that Liam would n’t think twice to return to Miley’s side if she asked him to?

Perhaps the fact that Gabriela has the approval of the whole family while Miley never had it at all was what ended up tilting the balance in favor of the new couple.

And it is already known that the family of actors is very close and often share a lot of time together when they are not working. Now it will be their turn to make a place for Gabriela, the one they did to Miley before and she didn’t know how to occupy?

We will see if having Australian nationality can with the whole family of the actor.