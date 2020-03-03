WILL CAPCOM RELEASE FIVE GAMES BY MARCH 2021, INCLUDING TWO EPISODES OF RESIDENT EVIL?

The leaker AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem seems to know very well the secrets of Capcom and after talking about Resident Evil 8 and Dino Crisis Remake, the insider reveals the plans of the Osaka house for the next fiscal year.

According to reports, the company will publish five games during the next fiscal year (the period from April 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021), including two episodes of Resident Evil. One is obviously Resident Evil 3 Remake while the other game in the series is still shrouded in mystery, as are the other two projects, apparently belonging to the AAA range. Also expected the fifth game with low/medium budget, even in this case, however, no details have been revealed.

AestheticGamer specifies that the second Resident Evil game is not Resident Evil REsistance, which is considered part of the RE3 Remake package and not a standalone product. Difficult to know more at the moment, it is certain that Capcom seems strongly committed to revitalizing its brands and in recent years has achieved positive results with franchises such as Resident Evil, Devil May Cry, and Monster Hunter.

What do you expect from the next Capcom production? Given the timing, the titles mentioned could come out (also) on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X … that at least one of these is scheduled for the launch of the Next-Gen consoles?