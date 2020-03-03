WAITING FOR PS5: A FAN TRIES TO IMAGINE THE INTERFACE OF THE NEXT-GEN CONSOLE

After the month of February without the rumors about a reveal of the next-gen console actually taking shape, the community begins to discuss a possible presentation of PS5 in March.

While waiting to be able to get hold of concrete information from the Sony leaders, however, fans continue to unleash their imagination, trying to imagine what could be the characteristics of PlayStation 5. Many of these fantasies find space on Reddit, on which players can share reflections, speculations, and their own theory.

And just from the well-known forum comes an idea for a concept of the PlayStation 5 user interface. To report it is the Redditor ” paulo1manso “, who shared a short video, which you can view directly at the bottom of this news. A version that has its origin in the current UI of PlayStation 4, to which however some interesting changes have been made. For each game, for example, it is possible to view the count of the hours spent inside it. What do you think, would you like a solution of this type? The Last of Us Part 2

was used to show the concept in action as an example. Recall that the game is expected exclusively on PlayStation 4 on May 29th.