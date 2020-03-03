THE FIRST BED DESIGNED FOR GAMERS COMES FROM JAPAN!

The Japanese company Bauhutte presented the first bed designed specifically for gamers. The company specializes in the creation of furniture for the players and in recent years has produced chairs, tables, shelves, shelves and other accessories suitable for gamers.

As you can imagine it is a rather rich structure that does not just include a bed base, mattress, and pillow but is equipped with various shelves that house consoles, monitors, speakers, and keyboards/mice and even a mobile trolley with space for glasses, drinks, and snacks. Particularly noteworthy is the oriental cushion that allows you to quickly set the most comfortable position depending on the type of game … or if you just want to rest.

As you imagine it is a rather peculiar piece, Bauhutte has not currently talked about costs and mass production, the production will be limited to a few pieces designed mainly for display and for particularly wealthy customers.

What do you think of this bed? Would you be interested in buying or do you prefer to sleep on your traditional bed? Certainly less effective, but certainly cheaper …