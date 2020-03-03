THE DIVISION 2 WARLORDS OF NEW YORK: OFFLINE SERVER FOR MAINTENANCE

The launch of The Division 2 Warlords of New York on PC was not without technical problems, with some bugs and difficulties in successfully logging in.

In particular, a problem does not allow you to interact with the Community Leaders, Ubisoft advises all those who have come across this glitch to restart the game and restart from the Safe House, in any case, the bug will be fixed very soon.

At the time of writing The Division 2 is offline to allow developers to solve the problems highlighted at the launch of Warlords of New York, the game will return regularly online and accessible from 12:30 today (Italian time) except for any unexpected events that could prolong the maintenance schedule. Also from today’s Warlords of New York is also available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Along with the DLC was also published the Title Update 8, a Major Update that serves precisely to prepare The Division 2 to host the news of Warlords of New York. The advice is to wait for the early hours of the afternoon to return to play, to be sure that all the problems have been correctly solved, also avoiding the clogging of the servers.