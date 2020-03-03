Tati Zaqui puts click with revealing look and mesmerizes followers with natural beauty

The funkier drew sighs from her fans

In the early hours of Monday (02), Tati Zaqui left nothing to the imagination of her Instagram followers.

The funkier posed in front of the mirror with a revealing look, showing her numerous tattoos and her healed body that caught the attention of her followers. In addition, the muse’s natural beauty drove fans crazy.

In the caption, Tati shared her night beauty routine: “After a long day, bath, cream, and bed”.

The publication accumulated more than 270 thousand likes in a few hours of the night and the followers did not spare praise for the muse.

“Dating me,” wrote a follower. “Am I going to your bed or are you coming to mine?” He joked for a second. “Perfection exists”, praised the third party.