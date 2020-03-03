Sabrina Sato says goodbye to carnival with exciting text

The muse touched her followers

Sabrina Sato took advantage of last Sunday night (02) to publicize a sequence of photos in which she appears with the clothes she wore at the carnival.

“This carnival was very special. And it was thanks to you. Thank you very much to all who follow and cheer with #CarnavalDaSabrina (all episodes are on my channel so we can miss you all year), everyone who cheered, everyone who followed this insane rush ”, she wrote in the caption of the publication.

“Long live our 50th anniversary of Gaviões! Thanks, @unidosdevilaisabel Sapucaí shone with our parade. Thanks, @camarotebarbrahma for stirring Anhembi and for putting our block on the street! ”, She concluded.

Recently, if you think that the carnival is over for Sabrina Sato, you are very wrong. The celebrity released a photo in which she appears in a leopard outfit and lying on her side in a studio.

“Felina Sato strikes again. She left a block of jaguars that never tire! ”, She wrote in the caption of the publication