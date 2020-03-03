POKÉMON PLATINUM NO DAMAGE: GAME COMPLETED WITHOUT RECEIVING ANY DAMAGE

Released in 2008 for Nintendo DS, Pokémon Platinum represents the definitive version of the previous Pokémon Pearl and Pokémon Diamond. Struck by nostalgia, a fan has chosen the game to try his hand at a rather peculiar challenge.

On his YouTube channel, the player ” Smallant1 ” has in fact decided to try to end the Game Freak title without the creatures used by him incurring any kind of damage. A real No Damage Run on Pokémon Platinum, in essence! A goal that, given the videludic structure of the Pokémon series titles, is not at all easy to achieve.

However, after several attempts in that of the Sinnoh Region, the user succeeded in his intent and shared the result achieved through his YouTube channel. If you are curious to see a rather particular gameplay session dedicated to Pokémon Platinum, you can find the dedicated video directly at the beginning of this news.

Several months ago, several rumors surfaced about a possible Pokémon Pearl and Diamond Diamond remake, but no official confirmation followed the lotus. Meanwhile, however, Nintendo and Game Freak have instead announced Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX, the remake of the popular Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Red Team and Blue Team.