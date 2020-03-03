POKÉMON GO AND CORONAVIRUS: EVENTS IN ITALY, JAPAN AND KOREA SUBJECT TO CHANGE

The leaders of Niantic Labs have recently presented a very rich calendar of March specials in Pokémon GO, however, some changes seem to become.

The software house has in fact updated the press release announcing the initiatives, underlining that in some countries the latter could undergo changes. The geographical areas correspond to Japan, South Korea, and Italy. The news, in fact, was promptly re-launched by the official Italian Pokémon GO Twitter account.

In fact, as you can directly in the chirping at the bottom of this news, this was what was communicated: ” The in-game events of March may vary in Italy until further notice. Players in these areas can stay tuned to our channels for updates“. No direct reference is made to the reasons for this decision, but it seems reasonable to assume, given the geographical selection made, that Niantic Labs is monitoring the situation by virtue of the Coronavirus problem.

Pending any further communication, we report that several events just recently Pokémon have been canceled in Japan, and are mostly planned at various facilities such as the Pokémon Store and Pokémon Center, which have been officially removed from the event calendar following a decision by The Pokémon Company.