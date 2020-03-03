Pocah comes up with a different look and gives something to talk about on social media

The singer impressed fans with her good form

On Sunday night (01), Pocah spoke on social media when posting a sequence of photos on her official Instagram profile.

On record, the singer emerged wearing a different look, putting the body to play and completely shaking the psychological of her followers. “ 6 am after 3 shows and a parade I invented to take a picture of the look”, she wrote in the caption of the publication.

The record shared by the singer received more than 93 thousand likes and collected praise from fans and other celebrities.

“But it is very beautiful!” Commented a follower. “I AMEIIIII, I didn’t even believe in the existence of these photos haha hahaha”, wrote another. “Too perfect !!!!”, said another.

