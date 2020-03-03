PLAYSTATION PLUS: FREE PS4 GAMES MARCH 2020 AVAILABLE FROM TODAY, DOWNLOAD LINK

Starting today, the new free PS4 games of March are available for subscribers to the PS Plus service: members can download Shadow of the Colossus and Sonic Forces.

Shadow of the Colossus is the re-edited by Bluepoint Games (the team that could be working on Demon’s Souls Remake for PS5 ) of the homonymous title developed by Fumito Ueda and released in 2005 on PlayStation 2, later re-proposed on PS4 with an updated technical sector and improvements to the control system and gameplay.

Sonic Forces is instead one of the most recent 3D games of the blue hedgehog, certainly a good opportunity to discover the series if you have approached the character only recently, perhaps with the success of Sonic The Film. Below we leave you the links for direct download from the Italian PlayStation Store.

PS Plus Free Games

Both games can be downloaded from late morning today, starting at 12: 00/13: 00 Italian time, when the weekly update of the PlayStation Store will take place. Along with the free PS Plus games, the PlayStation Now games of March 2020 will also appear, including Control, Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Wolfenstein 2 The New Colossus.