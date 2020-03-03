Paolla Oliveira appears stunning in a carnival box look

The global actress never tires of making followers passionate

Paolla Oliveira impressed her more than 25 million followers on Instagram with a look chosen to see the parade of the samba schools champions this past Sunday (1).

The model used by the global actress was a top and black pants with shades of transparency that left her great shape in evidence. Always a success on the internet, Paola’s publication had more than 1.3 million likes. Check out:

In the comments, followers spared no praise for talking about the beauty of the muse. “ WHAT A MULHEEER,” said one person. “The most beautiful in the world, yeah, 💛😍😍”, said another fan.