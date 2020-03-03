NINTENDO SWITCH AND ZELDA BREATH OF THE WILD CELEBRATE THEIR THIRD BIRTHDAY TODAY

Nintendo Switch celebrates its third birthday today, it was March 3, 2017, when the Kyoto company launched its new console worldwide, along with one of the most acclaimed and best-selling games ever: The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild.

Available in two color variations (Joy-Con Grigi and Joy-Con Rosso / Blu Neon) both sold at a price of 329 euros in Europe, the console has immediately enjoyed considerable success worldwide and to date has sold over 55 million pieces.

At the Nintendo Switch debut it was accompanied not only by Zelda Breath of the Wild (over 14 million copies sold) but also by other titles of moderate thickness such as 1-2-Switch, Super Bomberman R, Just Dance 2017, Skylanders Imaginators, Shovel Knight, Fast RMX, Snipperclips, I Am Setsuna, World of Goo, Little Inferno, and Human Resource Machine, to which we must add some Japanese launch exclusives that arrived only later in the West, including Puyo Puyo Tetris, Dragon Quest Heroes I & II, Disgaea 5 Complete, Blaster Master Zero Nobunaga’s Ambition Sphere of Influence.

In 2019, Nintendo Switch Lite arrives, a console that supports the standard model and designed only for those who want to enjoy Switch games on the move, thus renouncing the concept of hybrid platform and presenting itself exclusively as a portable console.