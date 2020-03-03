NINTENDO SWITCH AND SWITCH LITE UPDATE WITH FIRMWARE 9.2.0

On the day of Nintendo Switch ‘s third birthday, the Kyoto house has released a new firmware update that brings the system software to version 9.2.0 without adding any features, simply correcting bugs and minor problems.

The changelog generically speaks of ” bug resolution and increase of general stability during the use of some applications “, a patch notes as always extremely generic, therefore difficult to understand which problems have been solved. This is a minor maintenance update, probably for great news and additional features we will have to wait for the 10.0 update, hypothetically classifiable as a major update.

As anticipated, just today (Tuesday 3 March) Nintendo Switch celebrates its third birthday, in 2017 the console saw the light accompanied by one of the most acclaimed and sold games of the last few years, we refer of course to The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild. In these years Nintendo Switch has achieved considerable success by selling over 50 million pieces worldwide and becoming part of popular culture, especially in North America, with continuous appearances in the mainstream media and in the stories of influencers and personalities of the small and large screen.