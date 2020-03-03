MC Rebecca comes up doing an unusual pose and drives the web crazy

The brunette drew attention on the internet with a sculptural body

On Saturday night (29), MC Rebecca encouraged her followers by posting a somewhat unusual click on her Instagram profile.

In the record, the funkier appeared lying on the floor, giving a strategic boost, completely attracting the eyes of her followers with a different click. “#HojeTaBom to sabadar that way hahaha”, she wrote in the caption of the publication.

The record shared by the brunette received more than 108 thousand likes and, as always, collected praise from fans and friends.

“Then I wonder how someone doesn’t like this goddess,” commented a follower. “Everything for me, this woman,” wrote another.