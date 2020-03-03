MC Mirella poses very comfortable with her boyfriend and clicks what to say

The couple heated up the atmosphere on the web

MC Mirella and Dynho Alves, her boyfriend, heated the temperature on social media with two hot clicks shared in the early hours of Tuesday (3).

In the photos, the two appear quite at ease in front of the mirror. In one click, the funkier lifted the piece and left its good shape in evidence. “Behind the scenes of a crazy couple … good night 🖤”, she wrote in the caption of her publication.

“Relationship goal ❤️🔥”, said a follower in the comments. “The couple you respect 😍❣️”, said another. “Casalzão 💥💥👏”, typed the third person.