MARIO KART TOUR: MULTIPLAYER AVAILABLE IN MARCH FOR EVERYONE

Nintendo has announced that the Mario Kart Tour multiplayer will make its official debut on March 8, after a Closed Beta phase in December and an Open Beta in January, both used to collect valuable feedback in view of the official debut of the multiplayer mode.

Mario Kart Tour was launched in September 2019 on iPhone and Android, enjoying considerable success right from the start, but over the months the enthusiasm of the public seems to have declined also due to the lack of multiplayer support. Nintendo is now ready to fill this gap, opening the multiplayer to all owners of Mario Kart Tour, in all likelihood on day one access will be allowed ” in stages ” in order not to clog the servers and avoid stability problems.

Mario Kart Tour is the most downloaded game of 2019 on the iPhone, this year Nintendo has already launched three special events, the first to celebrate the arrival of 2020 and the second for Valentine’s Day, finally the Ice Tour has started (Ice Tour ) with exclusive rewards and prizes. For the current year, the company has not yet announced the support plans for MK Tour but the arrival of multiplayer confirms the desire to continue investing in the project.