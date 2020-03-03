Lexa shares photos from her birthday party and celebrates: “Beautiful night”

The singer left fans mesmerized
Lexa turned 25 and had a birthday party to celebrate the date! In an Instagram post, she explained what the celebration would be like: “The theme is #LajedaLexa, my one-year anniversary was exactly on a slab! I left a community, but the origins never left me! ”.
In another post, the singer showed off her great shape in a transparent body filled with shiny stones. Check out the images of the celebration:
Finalmente chegou a minha festaaaa! 25 anos de idade! O Tema é #LajedaLexa , meu aniversário de um ano foi exatamente em uma Laje! Sai de uma comunidade, mas as origens jamais saíram de mim! Minha festa tá sendo um sonho 💕📸 @criativyestudio / Look @bykelmendesoficial / Make @heldermarucci / Hair @caiobastosh
Que noite lindaaaaa! Essa festa é a minha origem, minha história e estava magnífica! Quero agradecer aos parceiros que fazem praticamente todas as minhas festas pq eles são INCRÍVEIS! Foto e vídeo: @criativyestudio Dj: @djfelipef3e Som: @f3entretenimento Banda: @bandaneo Bar: @lordbareventos Bolo e doces: @ghillia_dolceatelier Cenografia: @noriarte Chinelos: @oficinadoschinelos Painéis: @crieeventos Mobília: @peppalletseplanejados Sublimação: @nuvemsublimacao Tamboretes: @aj.personalizado
“BRA-BA!”, Commented one person. “A goddess ❤,” said another. “WHAT A WOMAN!” Typed a third follower.