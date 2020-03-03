Lexa shares photos from her birthday party and celebrates: “Beautiful night”

The singer left fans mesmerized

Lexa turned 25 and had a birthday party to celebrate the date! In an Instagram post, she explained what the celebration would be like: “The theme is #LajedaLexa, my one-year anniversary was exactly on a slab! I left a community, but the origins never left me! ”.

In another post, the singer showed off her great shape in a transparent body filled with shiny stones. Check out the images of the celebration:

“BRA-BA!”, Commented one person. “A goddess ❤,” said another. “WHAT A WOMAN!” Typed a third follower.