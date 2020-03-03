Juju Salimeni poses with military look for the premiere of her reality show and enchants

A new program led by muse brings fitness challenges

Juju Salimeni talked about her post on Instagram on Monday night (02) when telling news about her career.

The muse will lead the program “Juju Bootcamp”, which brings 12 female participants to face physical challenges and a balanced diet and thus choose the new fitness muse in Brazil.

In the caption, Juju was excited about the debut of her program: “ The big day has finally come !! Today 10 pm is the big debut of my JUJU BOOTCAMP program on channel E !! A reality only for women with a lot of training, diet, and challenges !! Already tune in your channel and WAIT !! ”.

The publication received more than 220 thousand likes and the followers did not know if they were happier with the debut of the attraction or with Juju’s good form.

“Success always!! You are an admirable woman, I am a big fan, ”commented a follower. “This woman is a perfection”, praised a second. “POX QUE COXA”, joked a third.