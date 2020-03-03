Jojo Todynho posts selfie and almost shows too much: “Practically a Gisele Bündchen”

The funkier attracted the eyes of her followers

Jojo Todynho spoke on social media and took the weekend to squander all her beauty and self-esteem on her Instagram.

The funkier posted a sequence of photos in the style of selfie and impressed her fans with her beauty, showing off a smile and almost showing too much in her fishnet style blouse leaving her breasts, covered only by ribbons, in evidence.

The publication reached the mark of more than 200 thousand likes and the followers left several compliments for the brunette in the comments.

“I think you are beautiful and wonderful. You are my Gisele Bündchen ”, commented a follower. “A seal is a seal, right. Diva! ”, Praised a second. “This one is powerful,” wrote a third.