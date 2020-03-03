Giovanna Ewbank poses as she came into the world and draws the attention of internet users

The blonde heated up the mood on social media

On the afternoon of this Sunday (01), Giovanna Ewbank gave what to talk about on social media by posing a very unusual click on her Instagram.

The blonde posed as she came into the world in a foggy mirror, leaving to the followers’ imagination what was behind all that steam in the photo. The fans were amazed at the natural beauty of the muse, who is pregnant. In the caption, Gio was simple: “Sunday mood”.

The publication earned more than 180 thousand likes and the followers did not spare praise for the blonde.

“Pira in this body”, commented a follower. “It looked like Scarlett Johansson in that photo!” He praised a second. “You don’t get tired of being perfect, do you?” Wrote a third.