FORTNITE OFFLINE ON MARCH 3: SURPRISE UPDATE 12.10 RELEASED!

Without any previous communication, Epic Games has announced that Fortnite’s 12.10 update will be available starting today. The game will go offline at 10:00 Italian time and will return online approximately between 12:00 and 13:00, except for unscheduled problems and/or unexpected events.

Update 12.10 should include new features for all major Fortnite modes (Battle Royale, Save the World and Creative Mode) on PC, Mac OS, iPhone, Android, and all consoles. The contents are not known, surely we will see new skins and aesthetic objects, as well as a series of bug fixes and technical problems reported by the community in recent weeks.

In the past few hours Epic Games has suspended all Fortnite prize competitions with the following motivation: ” For Fortnite Season 2 Chapter 2 we are working on a solution to the problems facing clients and servers. Our goal is to improve the game performance before offering any prize money in a competition. We will keep you updated with upcoming event dates, which will be posted as soon as possible. “

It is likely that with the 12.10 patch the Faction War mode discovered by the data miner but not yet announced by the developers could make an appearance.