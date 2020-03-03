FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE AND SONY JAPAN: PS4 TOP COVERS AND WEARABLE SPEAKERS ANNOUNCED

In the wake of the enthusiasm aroused by the surprise reveal of the publication of a Demo of Final Fantasy VII Remake on the PlayStation Store, the Japanese division of Sony PlayStation has announced two new gadgets dedicated to the title Square Enix.

This is, in particular, a cover applicable to the top of PlayStation 4, so as to make your console a version inspired by the remake of the iconic JRPG. The latter, sold at a price of 4,000 Yen (about 30-35 euros), will be available exclusively for the standard PS4 model: therefore excluding PlayStation 4 pro. The object will arrive on the market indicatively in conjunction with the launch of the game, expected for April 10th.

Sony Japan also presented a set of wearable neck speakers, also signed by Final Fantasy VII Remake. The latter will be distributed as of March 20, at a price of 29,380 Yen(about 240-250 euros). Both objects now seem to be exclusive designed for the Japanese market. You can still view some preview images, directly at the bottom of this news: do you like them?

In closing, we remind you that Final Fantasy VII Remake has entered the Gold phase, therefore delays should not be expected for its debut on the videogame market, exclusively for PlayStation 4.