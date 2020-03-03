Carol Peixinho finishes carnival in the ‘front and back’ style and gives something to talk about

The muse heated up the mood on social media

This Sunday afternoon (01), Carol Peixinho shook the psychological of her followers by posting a sequence of photos on her Instagram profile.

On record, the ex-BBB emerged wearing a different look, posing in the ‘front and back’ style, boasting its beauty and good shape. “I come by means of these to say: it is over and closed with a golden key. It was all beautiful and until next year !!! ”, she wrote in the caption of the publication.

The record shared by the muse received more than 128,000 likes and collected praise from fans and other celebrities.

“Always rocking, what a beautiful woman this is,” commented a follower. “I gave you my heart and I don’t regret it,” wrote another. “Very cute !!”, said another.