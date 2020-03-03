Carol Peixinho finishes carnival in the ‘front and back’ style and gives something to talk about

By
Joginder Mishra
-
0

The muse heated up the mood on social media

This Sunday afternoon (01), Carol Peixinho shook the psychological of her followers by posting a sequence of photos on her Instagram profile.

On record, the ex-BBB emerged wearing a different look, posing in the ‘front and back’ style, boasting its beauty and good shape. “I come by means of these to say: it is over and closed with a golden key. It was all beautiful and until next year !!! ”, she wrote in the caption of the publication.

Venho por meio desses dizer: acabou e fechei com 🔑 de ouro ✨ Foi tudo lindo e até ano que vem!!!

A post shared by 🐠 Carol Peixinho 🐠 (@carolpeixinho)

The record shared by the muse received more than 128,000 likes and collected praise from fans and other celebrities.

“Always rocking, what a beautiful woman this is,” commented a follower. “I gave you my heart and I don’t regret it,” wrote another. “Very cute !!”, said another.

