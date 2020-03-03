Bella Thorne looks like the Joker! Eye to your latest makeup look

It has a concept of style quite different from the rest

A Bella Thorne gives it like it is night or day has come to start a party or stick with it, hours have another pace quite different for the recently released film director. And if she looked perfect when leaving home when she has looked in the mirror on her return she has found an image that has nothing to do with the previous one, she forgot that partying is hard!

He is not afraid of being caught with mascara outside her place nor does she care that the eyeshadow does not combine at all with the lip gloss if Bella sets the standards when it comes to dressing and directing her life also does when makeup or is that this must also follow a protocol?

And sometimes she surprises by the right thing of her choice … and other times by the unusual and daring.

This time she spent a lot with the amount of paint she wanted to put on her face or sweat and the rhythm of the night made all her makeup move from her place and that unwittingly reminded us of a movie character do you remember Joker and the art on her face?

Well, the actress looks more like the character of Joaquin Phoenix than the very Bella Thorne, although seeing how quickly the publication has uploaded to the networks it is assumed that she cares very little that they see her that way.

Neither the lipstick has endured in her mouth nor the eye shadow has done the same, there is paint all over her face, a sign that she had a great time!

By way of explanation, Thorne has said that she lay down like this, without cleaning her face, with all those colors on her skin and on the pillow! Apparently, at night the colors had a tone and a location quite different from those they have now …

And that is party, Sarao and desmadre sound to face without cleaning, the typical of Bella.