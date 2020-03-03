Anitta says goodbye to the carnival and good shape draws attention: “This one knows how to be perfect”

The singer gave the talk on social networks

At dawn on Monday (02), Anitta said goodbye to the carnival with a sequence of photos on her Instagram.

The singer posted moments from the “Bloco da Anitta” that took place in São Paulo, exhibiting her good form in a golden lion tamarin costume and giving meaning beyond that important to her figure.

In the caption, she wrote: “Sea of ​​people the first time @blocodaanitta in SP. What an AMAZING carnival. Only the feeling of gratitude and duty fulfilled remains. Thank you very very very much. Friends, team, brands, audience. Love you. How many unbelievable moments in a single day. What a vibe! ”.

“Yesterday was a day to honor Mico Leão Dourado: Mico Leão Dourado is a symbol of the environmental struggle in Brazil. Since colonization, our tamarins have been captured from nature and sold as pets. Its habitat, the Atlantic Forest, and its enormous biodiversity were almost completely destroyed by the timber and agricultural industry. Our monkey is at risk. Along with her what was left of the Atlantic Forest. And believe me, when animals and forests are in danger, so are we. Let this message be recorded that I tried to pass naturally and joyfully during our days of revelry. All animals are important for our home, the planet earth. ”, She added.

The publication received more than 190 thousand likes and followers praised.

“Woman is proud of you because I couldn’t take half as much as you can,” joked a follower. “Gostosaaaa”, praised a second. “And we are going to perfection”, commented a third.