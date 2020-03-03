AMD BETS ON RAY TRACING: NEW RECONFIRMATION FOR SUPPORT ON PS5 AND XBOX SERIES X

It is now known that PS5 will support raytracing. Confirmations regarding technology support have also recently come from Microsoft regarding its future Xbox Series X.

Both next-generation consoles will, therefore, implement this interesting and versatile technology. Mithun Chandrashekhar, Project Management Lead at AMD, recently spoke on the subject, offering a further reconfirmation of its importance. At the end of January, during a press conference of which only a few details have begun to emerge, the latter wanted to reaffirm the centrality of technology.

” As a company, AMD strongly believes in the value and potential of raytracing. – Chandrashekhar said – RDNA 2, the next-gen, will support raytracing. Both the next-generation Xbox and PlayStation will natively support raytracing with Radeon hardware. We will make sure to have content that players can actually take advantage of with these GPUs. “

There is, therefore, nothing else to do but wait for the presentation events of the new consoles in order to observe the raytracing in action on the new hardware and on the first next-generation games. Recall that in addition to confirming the support raytracing, Microsoft has shared repentance interesting details about his upcoming hardware, including support for Quick Resume on Xbox X Series.