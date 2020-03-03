A NEW LINE OF ACCESSORIES FOR NINTENDO SWITCH AND SWITCH LITE HAS BEEN ANNOUNCED

Nacon, the distributor of gaming accessories for the Bigben brand, unveils its latest products for the Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite consoles, including a series of cases dedicated to Animal Crossing New Horizons and Luigi’s Mansion 3.

Animal Crossing New Horizons case

Bigben cases are already a must-have among gamers! An essential accessory to protect the console while on the move, the new version comes completely themed to one of the most anticipated titles of the year: Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Equipped with pockets for storing games and micro SD, with tilting support for supporting the console and made of reinforced protective material, it has all the features that have contributed to making this product line so popular, but in a completely new look. and most importantly, fully compatible with Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite.

Recommended retail price: € 24.99

New editions of the official Nintendo Switch Lite cases

The Nintendo Switch Lite cases come in two popular new versions: Zelda and Luigi’s Mansion 3. Thanks to the padded protective shell that provides the best protection for Nintendo’s portable console, there will be no need to worry about everyday travel. These cases are therefore ideal for mobile players, they also include a case for game cards, one for Micro SD cards, and are equipped with practical tilting support for playing anywhere.

Recommended retail price: € 19.99

Stereo Gaming Headphones

Specially designed for gaming on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite, these Bigben headphones offer rich and precise sound as well as powerful bass thanks to the supplied 40mm speakers. The soft faux leather pavilions and the adjustable padded headband provide optimal comfort, while the flexible microphone ensures crystal-clear communication with other players. Inline controls provide quick access to volume adjustment and microphone mute functions. With a 3.5mm jack and a 2.4m cable, they are perfect for use both at home and with portable devices. Whether you are on public transport, at the airport, or comfortably at home, you can enjoy the ideal sound in any video game!

Suggested retail price: € 24.99