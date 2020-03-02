VIDEOGAMES RELEASES: THE NEWS OF THE WEEK FOR PS4, PC, SWITCH AND XBOX ONE

A new week begins and as usual, the time has come to take a look at the main releases of the next seven days. The list of upcoming games is not particularly rich in new AAA and AA games, in any case, there are interesting surprises.
Monday 2nd March
- The Story Goes On | Switch
- AvoCuddle | Switch
- Madhouse | PC
- Chess Sudoku | PC, Mac
- Rest House 2 – The Wizard | PC
- Savage Vessels | PC
Tuesday 3 March
- Curse of The Dead Gods | PC
- The Division 2 Warlords of New York | PC, PS4, Xbox One
- Diesel Attack | PC
- Of Evil And Darkness | PC
- Amoeba Battle Microscopic RTS Action | PC, Mac
- Puddle Knights | PC
Wednesday 4th March
- Baron: Fur Is Gonna Fly | Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Syrup And The Ultimate Sweet | PS4, PS Vita
- Lost Horizon | Switch
- I am Ball | Switch
- Weakness | PC
- Battle For Iwo Jima | PC
- Bombing Quest | PC
Thursday 5 March
- Murder By Numbers | Switch
- iib & obb | Switch
- Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late [cl-r] | PS4
- Dude, Stop | Switch
- Unlock The King | Switch
- Wunderlin | Switch
- Kairobotica | Switch
- Spacky’s Nightshift | PC
- Operation Citadel | PC, Mac
- NagiQ | PC
- The Longing | PC, Mac
- Tiny Bunny | PC, Mac
- Factory Rally Madness | PC
- Broomstick League | PC
- Champions Of Thora | PC
Friday, March 6th
- Pokemon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX | Switch
- Murder By Numbers | PC
- 60 Seconds! | PS4, Xbox One
- Pathology 2 | PS4
- Afterparty | Switch
- Save Koch | Switch
- Swordbreaker The Game | Switch
- Breeder Homegrown Director’s Cut | PS4, Switch
- Smart City Plan | PC
- Yes, Your Grace | PC
- Bunny Quest | PC
- Mythic Escape – Diary Of A Prisoner | PC, Mac
- Polygon | PC
In addition to the many news coming out of the indie world, we point out the launch of Pokemon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX and Afterparty for Nintendo Switch, without forgetting the arrival of the new expansion of Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, entitled Warlords of New York.