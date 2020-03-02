VIDEOGAMES RELEASES: THE NEWS OF THE WEEK FOR PS4, PC, SWITCH AND XBOX ONE

A new week begins and as usual, the time has come to take a look at the main releases of the next seven days. The list of upcoming games is not particularly rich in new AAA and AA games, in any case, there are interesting surprises.

Monday 2nd March

The Story Goes On | Switch

AvoCuddle | Switch

Madhouse | PC

Chess Sudoku | PC, Mac

Rest House 2 – The Wizard | PC

Savage Vessels | PC

Tuesday 3 March

Curse of The Dead Gods | PC

The Division 2 Warlords of New York | PC, PS4, Xbox One

Diesel Attack | PC

Of Evil And Darkness | PC

Amoeba Battle Microscopic RTS Action | PC, Mac

Puddle Knights | PC

Wednesday 4th March

Baron: Fur Is Gonna Fly | Xbox One, Switch, PC

Syrup And The Ultimate Sweet | PS4, PS Vita

Lost Horizon | Switch

I am Ball | Switch

Weakness | PC

Battle For Iwo Jima | PC

Bombing Quest | PC

Thursday 5 March

Murder By Numbers | Switch

iib & obb | Switch

Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late [cl-r] | PS4

Dude, Stop | Switch

Unlock The King | Switch

Wunderlin | Switch

Kairobotica | Switch

Spacky’s Nightshift | PC

Operation Citadel | PC, Mac

NagiQ | PC

The Longing | PC, Mac

Tiny Bunny | PC, Mac

Factory Rally Madness | PC

Broomstick League | PC

Champions Of Thora | PC

Friday, March 6th

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX | Switch

Murder By Numbers | PC

60 Seconds! | PS4, Xbox One

Pathology 2 | PS4

Afterparty | Switch

Save Koch | Switch

Swordbreaker The Game | Switch

Breeder Homegrown Director’s Cut | PS4, Switch

Smart City Plan | PC

Yes, Your Grace | PC

Bunny Quest | PC

Mythic Escape – Diary Of A Prisoner | PC, Mac

Polygon | PC

In addition to the many news coming out of the indie world, we point out the launch of Pokemon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX and Afterparty for Nintendo Switch, without forgetting the arrival of the new expansion of Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, entitled Warlords of New York.