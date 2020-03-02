TWO POINT HOSPITAL STARTS WELL AND DEBUTS IN SECOND PLACE IN THE ENGLISH RANKING

Two Point Hospital for consoles started off on the right foot in the United Kingdom: the SEGA game debuted in second place in the retail ranking, only surpassed by Call of Duty Modern Warfare, which sees its sales grow by 30% compared to the previous week.

Two Point Hospital was particularly appreciated on Nintendo Switch where 55% of the total physical copies were sold, followed by PS4 with 34% and Xbox One with 12%. The other new release of the week, Rune Factory 4, debuted at position number 17 while Bayonetta and Vanquish disappear completely from the Top 40, Crytek’s Hunt Showdown exits the Top 20 instead, positioning itself at position number 29.

UK Ranking March 1st, 2020

Call of Duty Modern Warfare Two Point Hospital FIFA 20 Grand Theft Auto 5 Minecraft Nintendo Switch Edition Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

Worth noting is the return of Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 in Top 10 (seventh place) and Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy in eighth place, both driven by the strong discounts applied this week by British retailers. For the rest there are no particular changes in the British ranking, the market is starting to move again after the relative shortage of exit in January and February, we will see what will happen during the month just started.