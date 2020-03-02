POKEMON SWORD AND SHIELD: REACTIONS TO THE ARRIVAL OF MEWTWO

On February 27th Game Freak celebrated Pokemon Day 2020 by making Mewtwo debut in Pokemon Sword and Shield as part of a special Raid event active to date, Monday 2 March.

Mewtwo can be defeated for interesting rewards but cannot be captured and added to Pokedex, a decision that as expected has failed to please the community in its entirety. On social networks, there are those who have expressed themselves in favor of this choice and those who have criticized the developers: why not make one of the most popular Pokemon ever catchable?

Many players are however satisfied with this Raid, which presents a good level of challenge and excellent rewards, Mewtwo will almost certainly appear in the two expansions of Pokemon Sword and Shield and therefore will enjoy greater consideration during 2020.

The two DLCs of Pokemon Spada e Scudo seem to be highly anticipated by Japanese players and also in the West there is a fair hype regarding these extra contents, which represent an interesting novelty in the Game Freak business model.