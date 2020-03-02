Larissa Manoela participates in event next to her boyfriend and look is successful

The actress gave the talk on social networks

Larissa Manoela took advantage of last Saturday night (29) to attend an event next to her boyfriend, Leo City. What caught the most attention was the look of the mouse, which is open, left the top on display.

“@Nossocamarote EXTOUROOOOU! What a delight this energy was, I missed it ”, she wrote in the caption of the publication.

“You look too beautiful”, praised a passionate fan. “It increased everything there, huh,” joked another. “You and Leo are more beautiful every day! Much happiness to you! ”Commented a third.

Recently, Larissa Manoela left her more than 29 million followers drooling over her Instagram post.

The actress posed in the pool, very comfortable, wasting her good shape in a pink outfit that left nothing for the fans’ imagination. What also caught the attention of Internet users was Larissa’s natural beauty.