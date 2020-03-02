FIFA 20: OFFLINE SERVER, WINNER OF A GAME DECIDED BY PLAYING WITH STONE, PAPER AND SCISSORS

Yesterday (Sunday, March 1) the Electronic Arts servers went offline for a few hours, involving games such as FIFA 20, Apex Legends, Battlefield V and the Origin store. This event also had a significant impact on the tournaments scheduled over the weekend, as highlighted by Kotaku.

With regards to FIFA 20, pro players Shaun “Brands” Galea and Hasan “Hasoo19″ Eker had to establish the winner of a match by playing ” Rock, Paper, Scissors “, or our ” Carta, Sasso, Scissors “. Both players publicly complained about the incident, also complaining about some rules of the eSports EA tournaments.

Apparently the company has foreseen that the matches must be played and concluded within a certain period of time, with no possibility of postponement in case of technical problems. All games must be played and end with a result within the time limit, this could not happen at the weekend and it was decided to solve … by hand, it is appropriate to say it.

At the time of writing Electronic Arts did not comment on the story, the servers then returned online in the hours following the incident, however, we do not know if the company will review the regulation allowing Shaun and Hasan to replay the game.