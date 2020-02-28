WHO IS THE POKÉMON OF THE YEAR? HERE ARE THE RESULTS OF THE VOTES ON GOOGLE!

As part of the Pokémon Day initiatives, Google and The Pokémon Company organized a survey last month to decree the Pokémon of the Year, inviting players to choose their favorite creature among the 890 available. The last day for the vote was February 14, and now the results have arrived

There were many users who took part in the survey, and the winner got over 140,000 votes. Quoting the famous phrase from the Oscars, “And the Winner is” … Greninja! The water and darkness type Pokémon, one of the starters of the Kalos region (Pokémon X and Y), which in the anime is one of Ash’s most powerful, with whom it shares a deep bond.

Greninja beat Lucario and Mimikyu, who complete the podium. Let’s see the complete Top 10:

greninja Lucario Mimikyu Charizard Umbreon sylveon Garchomp Rayquaza Gardevoir Gengar

For the occasion, the Pokémon Twitter account has released a nice video that shows all the creatures from the tenth to the first position. For completeness, here’s how the other Pokémon placed up to the 30th position

Turanitar

Bulbasaur

Toxicity

Lugia

Rowlett

aegislash

Chandelure

Pikachu

Eevee

Luxray

Decidueye

Zoroark

Lycanroc

Corviknight

Flygon

Hydreigon

Sceptile

Blaziken

Snom

Do you agree with the choice of the winner, or do you have your own particular preference?