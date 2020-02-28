WHAT’S NEW IN PS5 AND GODFALL IN MARCH? TWO INSIDERS GO OFF BALANCE

Two tweets on Godfall and PlayStation 5 have attracted attention in these hours making the rumors that a PS5 presentation scheduled for March come back into vogue. Let’s try to reconstruct the exact dynamics of the messages.

The first Tweet is by Shinobi, who anticipates the arrival of news on Godfall ” very, very soon ” at least according to what was stated by Counterplay Games at PAX East in Boston. So far nothing strange, but shortly thereafter also a message came from HipHopGamer, which mentions ” Sony exclusives and new tools that could change the game in summer 2021 “, cuddling everything with the hashtag #MARCH and the invitation to stay tuned.

It is not the first time that there is talk of a reveal of PlayStation 5 in March 2020 with subsequent opening of the pre-orders, at the moment everything is silent on the part of Sony, it is difficult therefore to actually understand what will happen. This week Microsoft has unveiled the technical specifications of the Xbox Series X and the community has loudly asked the Japanese company to do the same, removing the veils from PS5.

Just earlier this week Sony registered the PlayStation 5 brand in Japan, after protecting it in other European countries and in North America, it is obviously a bureaucratic move to make sure there are no hitches with names and trademarks in view of the presentation.