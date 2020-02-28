POKÉMON MASTERS: MANY NEW FEATURES TO CELEBRATE THE SIX MONTHS SINCE THE LAUNCH

Six months have passed since the launch of Pokémon Masters, and the developers have announced a series of new features coming to the game to celebrate the occasion. The latter will be available tomorrow, and particular emphasis has been placed on the long-awaited Residenza Lotta functionality.

It is a series of special fights in which the player will have to form a team composed of up to a maximum of nine units and fight through a series of special stages called “salt”, with the aim of winning in the final room before expiring weather. The health points left at the end of the fight in a room will be kept to the next fight, so the moves of your team must be well planned

By winning, you will get special prizes such as the Biscottalento, the Talent Scrolls or the gems.

Among other novelties, Rosso will make his debut at Pasio, and form a powerful unit with Charizard. In the new episode, there will be a map that will help the player progress. There will also be a new version of the Pokémon Center, and finally, between access bonuses, missions and more, it will be possible to obtain up to 10,000 gems.