POKÉMON GO: WILL THE NEXT COMMUNITY DAY BE DEDICATED TO ABRA?

With the end of the February events of Pokémon GO, the usual data miners have set to work again to find out a preview of what awaits us on the Niantic app, also discovered some interesting news. Of course, we remind you that these are speculations, so things could change over time.

Keeping this in mind, let’s see what the geeks of the codes have discovered: first of all, according to what reported, the Community Day of March on Pokémon GO will be dedicated to Abra. It is a psycho-type Pokémon introduced in the First Generation, which evolves into Kadabra and then into Alakazam.

The leak in question comes from the group of Pokeminers, who have generally proven to be quite reliable, but as mentioned, we will have to wait for a possible announcement by Niantic to be sure of this information.

The data miners also found two paid tickets for two events, one scheduled for March 15th, and another for March 22nd, which, it seems, should be connected in some way. What will it be? Will we have early access to a new legendary Pokémon? Once again, we will have to wait to find out.

In the meantime, Pokémon GO is not immune to coronavirus either: some events in Japan have been canceled due to the emergency.