PLAYSTATION PLUS: WHAT IS THE BEST FREE PS4 GAME OF MARCH 2020?

Sony has announced the new free PS4 games of March 2020 for subscribers to the PlayStation Plus service: next month subscribers to the service will be able to download two titles for free, Sonic Forces and Shadow of the Colossus.

The first is the most recent 3D adventure of the blue hedgehog, born with the aim of relaunching the videogame series after the warm welcome reserved for the Sonic Boom project. The second is the ” Remaster Plus ” reissue of the second chapter of the Fumito Ueda trilogy, which began with ICO, continued with SOTC and ended with The Last Guardian.

We ask you: what is the best PS Plus game of March? The word is yours!