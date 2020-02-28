Paolla Oliveira shows the look of the day and leaves an empowering message

The actress has driven her followers crazy with the click

On the night of last Thursday (27), Paolla Oliveira used her Instagram to share a sequence of two clicks with her more than 25 million followers.

In the photos, the global celebrity posed wearing a short colored dress that left her good form in evidence. ” #GirlPower 💪🏻”, he wrote in the caption. Look:

Always a success on the web, the actress received more than 800 thousand likes in the publication and praise in the comments. “You are the most beautiful woman in the world 💋😍❤️”, said one. “Too much princess ❤️,” said another. “Beautiful your tattoo,” typed the third person.