NIOH 2: DEMO AVAILABLE TODAY, HERE IS THE DOWNLOAD LINK ON PS4

As promised, the Nioh 2 Final Demo is now available for download on PlayStation 4: the trial version can be used freely from today and until March 1st as an appetizer awaiting the full game coming March 13th.

This is the description of the Final Demo, as published on the PSN: “It is your last chance to try this ‘masocore’ RPG before the launch of the full game! Discover a new combat system, new weapons, and new skills while you fight in the devastating and realistic Battle of Mount Tennō, in a wild, brutal and action-packed level. Have fun with a deep character creator to shape your samurai, which you can transfer to the full game. Survive the battle and earn the Mark of the Killers, a prize that allows you to unlock the Kamaitachi Helmet from the Altar in play, and which you can use in the full game. “

You can download the Nioh 2 demo for free from the PlayStation Store: the file weighs 13.25 GB, the game features dual English / Japanese audio and subtitles in various languages ​​including German, Russian, French, Portuguese, Polish, Spanish, English, Japanese and Italian.

After March 1, the demo of Nioh 2 will automatically deactivate and it will no longer be possible to start it, remember that the game will be released in full version on March 13 exclusively on PlayStation 4.