MILAN GAMES WEEK 2020 CONFIRMED, IT WILL JOIN FORCES WITH CARTOOMICS

Milan Games Week, the most important event dedicated to the world of video games, esports and home entertainment, this year opens its doors to Cartoomics, a historic event for the world of comics, publishing, and entertainment, initially planned by March 13 to 15.

Milan Games Week, organized by Fandango Club in collaboration with Fiera Milano, and Cartoomics, also signed by Fiera Milano, will, therefore, be together in 2020 to give life to all the passions of entertainment and pop culture.

The choice to postpone Cartoomics was dictated by the sense of responsibility of the organizers in order to better protect the health of visitors, exhibiting companies and partners, following the rapid evolution of the spread of Covid-19.

The appointment will be in the Fiera Milano exhibition district in Rho from Friday 2 to Sunday 4 October 2020for an event that will be the reference point for fans of comics, cinema, publishing, videogames and entertainment, an ideal place that looks to the new generations. Over the next few months, all the news of the 10th edition of Milan Games Week and the synergy that will unite it with Cartoomics will be revealed.