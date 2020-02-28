Larissa Manoela poses at ease in the pool and charms followers: “Uma mermaid”

The actress gave what to talk to the click on social networks

Larissa Manoela did not forgive her followers this Thursday morning and left her more than 29 million followers drooling over her Instagram post.

The actress posed at the pool, very comfortable, wasting her good shape in a pink outfit that left nothing for the fans’ imagination. What also caught the attention of Internet users was Larissa’s natural beauty.

In the caption, she said that the click was to participate in the #TBT and wrote: “I post this photo while listening to MIL GRAU. Is it because I just want some heat ?? ”.

The publication received more than 200 thousand likes in a matter of minutes and earned several compliments for the redhead.

“Aaaaah Lari, you are a mermaid”, praised a follower. “It feels like when I go into the pool, nothing changes,” he joked for a second. “Unconditional with you, woman,” wrote another.