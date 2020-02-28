Justin Bieber eats yogurt with ants and scorpions on show

The singer could choose between shaving his beard or eating the delicacy

Justin Bieber ended up going through an unusual moment during the “Spill Your Guts” program, by James Corden.

The singer would have to choose between shaving his mustache or eating nothing more, nothing less than yogurt with ants and scorpions. If you thought he was going to shave his beard, you thought it was very wrong. “

“Justin, you have two options: You can eat what’s in front of you, or let me shave your mustache. (…) A full spoon and half of the scorpion” said, James.

The singer took the yogurt and drank it on the spot, but he turned around and almost threw up live.