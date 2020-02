The carnival hangover continues on the singer’s Instagram

Juliana Caetano, from Bonde, do Forró, which already has more than 2.7 million followers on Instagram, shocked fans this Thursday afternoon (27) when she appeared with a sailor outfit.

As usual, the celebrity provoked in the caption: “Anyone there to surf with me?”.

“Let’s sail together wherever you want,” joked one. “Sailor of my dreams”, pointed out another. “Be careful, otherwise the parakeet said hi,” said a third.