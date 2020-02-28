HARE LUPINE AND LAMALEONTE: THE NEON JUNGLE SET ARRIVES ON THE FORTNITE SHOP

New day, the new update of the Fortnite store, which today offers us some really interesting offers. In particular, we point out the arrival of a very particular set, namely the futuristic Neon Jungle Set. The skins for sale are Lamaleonte and Lepre Lupina and have a peculiarity.

In practice, when you change the equipped object, from pickaxe to weapon, the skin will also change. As the name suggests, Lamaleonte will alternate between Lama and Leone, while Lepre Lupina between Lepre and Lupo. They cost 1500 V-Bucks each. Other skins on sale are Shadow Ops, also from 1500 V-Bucks, Hush from 1200 V-Bucks, and Swamp Stalker from 800 V-Bucks.

The Neonimal cover goes well with the Neon Jungle Pack, while we also find the Silent Strike double blades and another cover, Weathered Black. Finally, the usual ballets are on sale: this time there are three, and they are Cap Kick, Overdrive and Business Hips. Have you decided how to spend your hard-earned V-Bucks?

In the meantime, Deadpool’s challenges on Fortnite have been moved to Friday: are you ready to face what the Mercenary Chatter will propose? Deadpool arrived on Fortnite with the start of Season 2 a few days ago: if you want to know more about the content, take a look at our guide to Fortnite Season 2.