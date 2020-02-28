Gracyanne Barbosa jokes with Leo Dias at the carnival: “That mess”

The celebrity was also alongside Loreta Importa and David Brazil

After a long preparation for the 2020 carnival, Gracyanne Barbosa gave something to talk about on her Instagram when she released a video in which she gives a sidekick to Leo Dias, Loreta Importa and David Brazil.

“The“ fantastic quartet ”went up the Santa Tereza slope, to broadcast live, behind the scenes of #BaileDaArara in RJ. The result could not be different, we had fun, we made the crowd happy and made that mess with the party guests. I loved the experience and being with you ”, she wrote in the caption of the publication.

“We almost fell, but everything went well!”, Joked Lorena. “Anitta is different”, compared another. “I watched everything and you were in for a show. Fitness queen ”, commented a third.

Recently, Gracyanne Barbosa has attracted the attention of her more than 8 million followers on Instagram with an unusual look.

The highly differentiated costume was chosen for the Baile da Arara 2020. Drawing public attention, the fitness muse appeared with a look that left her great shape in evidence and a kind of collar with the name of Belo, her husband.